Jio Effect: Get Netflix Subscription With Rs 1,299 Vodafone Postpaid Plan

RED 1299 / 1699 RED 1999 RED 2999 2 months 3 months 12 Months Netflix subscription worth Rs.1000/- Netflix subscription worth Rs.1500/- Netflix subscription worth Rs. 6000/-

Amid a highly competitive telecom industry, Vodafone is offering up to one-year Netflix subscription free with some of its postpaid plans. Vodafone India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of British telecom giant Vodafone, has partnered with video streaming services provider Netflix to offer customers of its "Red" rental plans of Rs 1,299 per month and above a variety of content including original TV shows, movies and documentaries, the telecom company said in a press release. As part of the agreement, existing Vodafone Red customers as well as new customers will get Netflix subscription benefits worth up to Rs 6,000 based on their plans, the company added."We have done an extensive Data usage analysis of our customers and found that our Postpaid Red customers spend a significant amount of time on video streaming. Also, subscription to Video on Demand services is also on the rise amongst our customers," Vodafone India director-commercial Sandeep Kataria said.Vodafone India has also entered a carrier billing partnership with Netflix, which will allow Vodafone subscribers to enjoy the benefit of carrier billing and seamless month-to-month payments within the same bill, the release noted."This partnership with Vodafone now makes it more convenient for customers to access the their favourite Netflix movies and TV shows anytime and anywhere; and pay seamlessly within their existing Vodafone account," said Tony Zameczkowski, Vice President, Business Development, Netflix Asia."The increased uptake of video content has led us to enter into strategic partnerships with marquee digital media players like Netflix. We are excited to partner with Netflix to provide our customers a great content experience with Vodafone SuperNetTM - 4G Data strong network," Mr Kataria of Vodafone India added.Vodafone RED customers will get two months of Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,000 with the Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,699 rental plans. Also, the telecom company is offering three months of subscription (worth Rs 1,500) with the Rs 1,999 postpaid plan and 12 months in case of the Rs 2,999 plan, Vodafone added.How to subscribeEligible RED postpaid customers can subscribe to the offer by sending 'Netflix' in an SMS to 199.Aggressive pricing by new entrant Reliance Jio has led to heightened competition in the Indian telecom sector, pushing incumbent telecom operators to announce revised data plans and attractive vouchers, some analysts say.Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, is offering a variety of recharge options and plans to give benefits of hundreds of GBs of 4G data to its prepaid and postpaid subscribers. While Jio's prepaid recharge packs are priced between Rs 19 and Rs 9,999, its postpaid plans range from Rs 309 to Rs 999 per month.Netflix has over 100 million members in more than 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films.