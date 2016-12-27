Jet Airways Flight Takes 360-Degree Spin At Goa's Dabolim Airport Runway, Some Passengers Injured

A Jet Airways plane with 154 on board took a 360-degree spin as it skidded off the runway while taking off at Goa's Dabolim airport this morning.
Highlights
- Jet Airways plane skids of runway at Goa airport; some passengers injured
- Emergency slides used to move passengers out of the plane
- Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 was heading for Mumbai
Emergency slides were used to move passengers out of the plane. Some 15 people suffered minor injuries while being evacuated, said officials.
Images showed medical staff treating injured passengers lying on stretchers. Some may have suffered fractures, said officials.
The plane was seen partly on the runway. The airport was closed for a while.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are inquiring into the incident.
The Jet Airways flight was heading to Mumbai.
"All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. A few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process," a statement from Jet Airways said.
Some passengers have been taken to a local hospital.
The airline said it is making other arrangements to fly the passengers to Mumbai.