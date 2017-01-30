Interactive Sessions With Prominent Kashmiris Hope To Inspire Valley Students

Intense interactive sessions, through video-conferencing, between students from Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted in more than 60 government schools spread across all 22 districts of the state. These sessions, which last for several hours, are part of an initiative to inspire students - who have been affected by ongoing conflicts in the state - by connecting them with prominent Kashmiri figures.

"There are difficulties, but if you are motivated that you can do whatever you want, you can achieve it," says Dr Shahida Andrabi, a US-based Kashmiri scientist who left his village in Pulwana's Rantipora at the height of militancy in the nineties.



"It doesn't matter what conditions are prevailing around you. When I was at your stage in Kashmir, the situation was exactly the same," the scientist adds.A student from a school near the Line of Control says that the exercise of asking questions directly to experts in top, global universities in real time is rewarding as it gives them great exposure.Due to frequent strikes and ongoing conflicts in the Kashmir valley, the education of students suffers a lot. Last year's unrest left a hundred dead and over thousands injured.However, the government was able to conduct examinations after the agitation fizzled out and parents started sending their children to schools."If there has been one discourse that survived the dark period of 2016, it was education. Even during the height of the trouble, we could conduct examinations of thousands of students," says Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar.