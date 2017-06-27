Inside Salman Khan's Star-Studded Eid Party

Actor Salman Khan hosted a grand Eid party at his residence last night. The party was attended by his friends and co-stars like Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Preity Zinta and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur

Malaika, Amrita, Jacqueline and Preity photographed at Salman's residence (Image courtesy: Amrita Arora)

New Delhi: 

Salman Khan's friends and colleagues dressed in their festive best for an Eid party held at the star's Mumbai home on Monday. Eid at the Khan residence in Bandra's Galaxy Apartments is an annual tradition and it usually serves double duty as a party for the superstar's latest film. This year's offering Tubelight has flickered only intermittently at the box office but there was still plenty to celebrate, and lots of folks to celebrate with. Pictures from inside the party were posted on social media by Amrita Arora, an unflagging documenter of celebrity activity.

Salman's guest list included a roster of regulars - co-stars like Preity Zinta, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza and Jacqueline Fernandez; Varun Dhawan, whose father directed Salman in several hit films and who is starring in a remake of Judwaa; Amrita's sister Malaika Arora, who is recently divorced from Salman's brother Arbaaz; and the actor's Tubelight director Kabir Khan and co-star Matin Rey Tangu (who is all of eight). Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was an expected presence. A somewhat unexpected surprise arrived in the forms of Ira and Junaid Khan, the daughter and son of actor Aamir Khan who is away in Malta filming Thugs Of Hindostan.
 
junaid ira

Aamir Khan's children Junaid and Ira photographed outside Salman's residence



Here are pictures posted by Amrita Arora on Instagram:
 
 

amrita arora

Amrita Arora photographed outside Salman's residence



Iulia Vantur also shared a glimpse from inside the party. She posed for a selfie with Manish Paul and his wife Sanyukta.
 
 

Who Wore What:

Here's a glimpse of the stars at Salman Khan's Eid party.

Actress Malaika Arora looked glamorous in a traditional white outfit.
 
malaika arora

Malaika Arora photographed outside Salman Khan's residence



Actress Preity Zinta, who co-starred with Salman Khan in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, was seen dressed in Rimple & Harpeet Narula. The 42-year-old actress posed with the Sultan actor's sister Alvira and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur for a selfie.
 
 

preity zinta

Preity Zinta photographed in her car while heading towards the actor's residence


Jacqueline Fernandez, who co-starred with Salman in Kick and has been cast opposite Varun in Judwaa 2, wore an embellished outfit.
 
jacqueline fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez photographed outside Salman Khan's residence



Salman's Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge actress Dia Mirza attended his Eid party post celebrations at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's residence. The 35-year-old actress happily waved to the cameras as she made her way through the venue.
 
dia mirza

Dia Mirza waved to the cameras



Sonakshi Sinha, who co-starred with Salman Khan in the Dabangg films, was photographed in her car while heading towards the actor's residence. The 30-year-old actress looked engrossed in deep thought.
 
sonakshi sinha

Sonakshi Sinha photographed outside Salman Khan's residence


Salman Khan's Tubelight co-star Matin Rey Tangu and director Kabir Khan were also present at the party.
 
kabir khan mini mathur

Filmmaker Kabir Khan was accompanied by his wife Mini Mathur

 
matin

Salman Khan's Tubelight co-star Matin Rey Tangu posed for the cameras




Here's a look at Salman's Khan-daan.

Helen looked graceful draped in a pink saree. She waved to the cameras.
 
helen

Helen waved to the cameras




Arbaaz Khan was photographed arriving at the venue. The 49-year-old actor, who was dressed in black, looked pensive.
 
arbaaz khan

Arbaaz Khan photographed while heading towards Salman's residence



Salman Khan's sister Alvira looked beautiful in pastel shades.
 
alvira

Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan photographed outside his house


Here's a look at the other guests at Salman Khan's Eid party
 

salman khan

Other guests who attended Salman Khan's Eid party

 
salman khan

Other guests who attended Salman Khan's Eid party

 

 




During the day, Salman Khan stepped out on the balcony of his residence to greet his fans on Eid. Loud cheers and wishes greeted the actor when the crowd got a glimpse of bhaijaan.

 
salman khan

Salman Khan photographed on the balcony of Galaxy Apartments

 

Tubelight, which also stars Salman's brother Sohail Khan and late actor Om Puri in his last appearance, has collected a little over Rs 83 crore so far. The film is set during the 1962 war with China and stars Salman Khan as a village simpleton who sets out in search of his brother who is a soldier.
 

