The GSLV Mk III, India's heaviest rocket, is scheduled to be launched today

New Delhi: India will launch a communication satellite this evening using its most powerful home-grown rocket in a giant step for its space programme that one day hopes to put a man into orbit. The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle or (GSLV) Mk III will lift off from the Sriharikota space centre at 5.28 pm, ISRO or the Indian Space Research Organisation says. The 640-tonne rocket weighs as much as 200 full-grown Asian elephants or five Jumbo jets. It is expected that one day, perhaps in seven years, it will carry astronauts to space.