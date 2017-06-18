India Vs Pakistan: Shah Rukh Khan Will Catch Up With An Old Friend

While cricket enthusiasts are excited about the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy today, Shah Rukh Khan and Shane Warne are planning to catch up at London's The Oval, the venue for the much-awaited match

"Been so long since we met," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan (courtesy iamsrk)

  1. 'Been so long since we met,' wrote SRK
  2. 'Look forward to seeing you soon my friend,' tweeted Shane Warne
  3. 'Can also remember you smashing me,' he added
Shah Rukh Khan and Shane Warne go a long way. The 51-old-superstar and the former Australian cricketer have often caught up on Twitter and delighted us every time. While cricket enthusiasts are excited about the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy today, these two celebs are planning to catch up at London's The Oval, the venue for the much-awaited match. Shane Warne, now a commentator, tweeted to say: "Look forward to seeing you soon my friend! Should be a great game, I can also remember you smashing me around Eden Gardens a few years ago." Well, it appears Shah Rukh disagrees. "Yeah sure in my dreams. I would ever be able to smash u around!" read his reply. Shane Warne is referring to a blockbuster stunt by SRK on the IPL pitch in 2011. He battled a Shane Warne-bowling like a boss during a mock practice session in 2011. Shane Warne was then the captain of Rajasthan Royals while Shah Rukh owns IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also releases mini trailers of his new film Jab Harry Met Sejal during the match. Here's how the Shah Rukh Khan and Shane Warne conversation went:
 
 
 
 
 

Of releasing teasers from Imtiaz Ali's film and not a full-fledged trailer as yet, the superstar said: "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters. Imtiaz has a special way of writing and shooting his scenes. Even the most simple of scenes have an underlying emotion or a subtext within them. These 'Mini trails' will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw the audience closer to Harry and Sejal."

Jab Harry Met Sejal also stars Anushka Sharma and arrives in theatres on August 4.
 

