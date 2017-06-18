India Vs Pakistan: Shah Rukh Khan Will Catch Up With An Old Friend

Highlights
- 'Been so long since we met,' wrote SRK
- 'Look forward to seeing you soon my friend,' tweeted Shane Warne
- 'Can also remember you smashing me,' he added
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also releases mini trailers of his new film Jab Harry Met Sejal during the match. Here's how the Shah Rukh Khan and Shane Warne conversation went:
All spruced up 2 cheer for CT17 Finals. Also excited to present the MiniTrails to the world #JabHarryMetSejalpic.twitter.com/hPZDXz1uFo— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2017
Good luck mate ! #CT17https://t.co/u9qLaM4Ec0— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 18, 2017
Thank u mate. Been so long since we met. Be well & enjoy the match. https://t.co/kEyCJwUfDU— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2017
Look forward to seeing you soon my friend ! Should be a great game, I can also remember you smashing me around Eden Gardens a few years ago https://t.co/JDDx8cEI9D— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 18, 2017
Yeah sure in my dreams I would ever be able to smash u around!! Ha ha https://t.co/NoG5NDh0Pv— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2017
Of releasing teasers from Imtiaz Ali's film and not a full-fledged trailer as yet, the superstar said: "The whole idea of mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey, which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theaters. Imtiaz has a special way of writing and shooting his scenes. Even the most simple of scenes have an underlying emotion or a subtext within them. These 'Mini trails' will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw the audience closer to Harry and Sejal."
Jab Harry Met Sejal also stars Anushka Sharma and arrives in theatres on August 4.