India Tells Pak To Rein In 'Compulsive Hostility' Towards It

India today asked Pakistan to rein in its "compulsive hostility" towards it and fulfil its obligation to vacate illegal occupation of PoK, which has become a "hub" for the global export of terror. Exercising its right to reply during a UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, the Indian Representative said Pakistan must rein in its "compulsive hostility" towards India."We ask Pakistan to stop inciting and supporting violence and terrorism in any part of India and refrain from meddling in our internal affairs in any manner," the official said.Once again Pakistan's delegation has chosen to misuse the Council to make fallacious references about internal matters pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir, the diplomat said.Emphasising that terrorism is the grossest violation of human rights and should be so acknowledged by any impartial and objective observer, the Indian side said a part of the territories of Jammu and Kashmir remain under the forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan."We also demand that Pakistan must fulfil its obligation to vacate illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)," the diplomat said."It is unfortunate that in recent times the people of PoK have become victims of sectarian conflict, terrorism and extreme economic hardship because of Pakistan's occupation and discriminatory policies," the Indian side said."The Indian state of J&K is part of a pluralistic and secular democracy, where an independent judiciary, an active media and a vibrant civil society guarantee freedoms. In contrast, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is administered by a 'deep state' and has become a hub for the global export of terror," the diplomat said.The Indian side asserted that India does not accept attempts by Pakistan to denigrate the democratic choice that has been regularly exercised by the people of J&K over the last six decades since our independence."Pakistan's continued support for terror groups operating in J&K is the main challenge to protecting the human rights of our citizens in the State."Pakistan's selective approach in tackling terror groups operating outside Pakistan and within, despite the numerous solemn promises made underscores the continuing unwillingness to acknowledge the truth," the Indian Representative said.The Indian side said apart from becoming "world's terrorism factory", Pakistan has alienated its own people through continued mistreatment of Hindus, Christians, Shias, Ahmadiyas and other minorities."In this Council, Pakistan has referred to situation of minorities in India. Minorities in India have been Prime Ministers, Presidents, Vice-Presidents, senior Cabinet Ministers, senior civil servants, cricket team captains, Bollywood superstars-can the minorities of Pakistan claim even a shadow of this? All they have are blasphemy laws and relentless abuse and violation of their human rights," the Indian side said.