India Says It 'Deplores' Nuclear Test Conducted By North Korea

147 Shares EMAIL PRINT North Korea's Kim Jong-Un's move to test a hydrogen bomb has been condemned by world leaders New Delhi: Highlights North Korea nuke test on a day when PM Modi reached China for BRICS meet The new hydrogen bomb test is set to increase tensions in Asia Donald Trump has spoken of using military means against North Korea



"It is a matter of deep concern that DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) has once again acted in violation of its international commitments which goes against the objective of the de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula, which has been endorsed by DPRK itself," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.



"We call upon DPRK to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond," the statement added.



North Korea announced this morning that it has



The test, conducted today, came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for China to attend a summit of BRICS -a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. China, seen as a key ally of North Korea, has condemned the test, saying the nation has "ignored the international community's widespread opposition".



The new nuclear test -- Pyongyang's sixth - is set to increase tensions in Asia, where concerns about a military conflict has grown following the war of words between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.



President Trump has repeatedly spoken of adopting military measures to shut down North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes. North Korea justifies its weapons programme citing a threat of US invasion.



Within hours of the test today,





