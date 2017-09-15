India, Japan Ink 15 Agreements Including Aviation, Trade And Science

India and Japan on Wednesday signed 15 deals in key areas, including civil aviation, trade, science and technology, and skill development.The pact in the area of disaster risk management, entered into between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Cabinet Office of the Government of Japan, aims to cooperate and collaborate in the field of disaster risk reduction, an official statement said.It said the understanding in the field of skill development looks to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of Japanese language education in India.The one titled 'India-Japan Investment Promotion Road Map' envisages enhanced Japanese investments in India while the 'Japan-India special programme for Make In India' is on bilateral cooperation towards infrastructure development in the Mandal Bechraj-Khoraj region in Gujarat.There was exchange of RoD (Record of Discussions) on civil aviation under which Indian and Japanese carriers can now mount unlimited number of flights to selected cities in both countries.There was an agreement to establish a joint exchange programme to identify and foster talented young scientists from both countries to collaborate in the field of theoretical biology.The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the Department of Biotechnology and Japan's National Institute of Advanced Science & Technology (AIST) seeks to promote research collaboration between these institutions in the field of life sciences and biotech, the statement said.The India Japan Act East Forum, among the agreements signed, seeks to enhance connectivity and promote developmental projects in India's North Eastern region in an efficient and effective manner, it said.There were four agreements in the field of sports, including one to facilitate and deepen international education cooperation and exchanges between both Sports Authority of India and Nippon Sport Science University, Japan.