'Deeply Saddened': Centre Condoles Indian UN Worker's Death In Gaza

Waibhav Kale's killing marks the UN's first international casualty since Israel-Hamas war began (File)

The centre today condoled the death of an Indian who was working with the United Nations in war-torn Gaza. Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (retd), a 46-year-old former Indian Army officer, was killed on Monday when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Gaza's Rafah region.

The killing marks the UN's first international casualty since the Israel-Hamas war began last year. The UN has called for a full investigation into his death while Israel has ordered a separate probe into the attack.

In its first official reaction, the foreign ministry said it is deeply saddened by Colonel Kale (retd)'s death.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd.), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on 13 May 2024. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones," said a statement.

The Indian permanent mission to the UN in New York and its missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are helping in bringing back the retired soldier's body, the ministry said.

"Our Permanent Mission to the UN in New York and our Missions in Tel Aviv and Ramallah are extending all assistance in the repatriation of mortal remains to India and continue to be in touch with relevant authorities regarding the investigation into the incident," it added.

Colonel Kale (retd) had taken premature retirement from the Indian Army in 2022 and joined as a Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) two months ago, officials said yesterday.

He is survived by his wife Amruta and two teenage children, son Vedant and daughter Radhika.