9-Year-Old Boy Narrowly Missed Being Hit By Stray Bullets In US

"It came through the wall," Errol said.

A terrifying incident unfolded this month in Fort Worth, Texas, when a drive-by shooting sprayed bullets into an apartment complex. Nine-year-old Errol Hill narrowly escaped injury as stray rounds ripped through his living room while he sat with his dogs.

Security camera footage captured the horrifying moment Errol dived for cover as gunshots shattered the glass and filled the room with dust. Tragically, the shooting injured six people, including four children between the ages of 3 and 19. Police continue their search for the shooter.

Startling video captures a 9-year-old boy in Texas narrowly avoiding bullets during a drive-by shooting just outside his home. pic.twitter.com/zkUWYi8FVK — Mr. Bigglesworth Memes 𝕏 (@Twitermytweet) May 14, 2024

"It came through the wall," Errol told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. "I thought it was just fireworks, but when I heard the screams, I looked outside."

Errol's family told NBC DFW that he now lives in fear of another shooting and that they are looking to move. "So I made sure he was fine, came out here to see where exactly they shot, and as I was out here, I heard all the families downstairs yelling," said his mom, Mary Jane Gonzales.

A 3-year-old victim, slipping in and out of consciousness, was among the six people Gonzales, a medical assistant, found wounded outside her home.

"It forever changed our life. We are traumatized," she said. "I've never seen anyone get shot, let alone a child."

Despite a recent lease renewal, a Fort Worth family seeks to relocate following a traumatic shooting incident. Medical assistant Veronica Gonzales has established a GoFundMe campaign to facilitate this move and ensure their safety.

"The fear we felt that night still haunts us, especially our children, who are now scared to stay in the place we've called home for four years," the page says.



