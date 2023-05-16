US Woman Killed By Stray Bullet While Taking Daughter To Get Prom Dress

No arrests had been made, police said.

A mother in Texas was on her way to pick up a prom dress for her daughter when she was shot by a stray bullet, a day before Mother's Day.

In a statement, the Dallas Police said that Ana Moreno, 39, was driving with her daughter when she was struck by the bullet at around 4 pm on Saturday. The investigation determined that two vehicles were shooting at one another while driving eastbound on Bruton Road. As a result, a bullet entered Moreno's vehicle and hit her causing her death.

The police said that other three male victims were also shot and they remain in critical condition at local hospitals as of Sunday.

Ms Moreno's daughter Amy Rodriguez, 18, told Fox 4 that they were heading to pick up her prom dress when they heard "really loud gunshots, and really close to us."

"I told her to keep going," she said. She recalled her mom signalling at her throat that she was not able to continue.

"We crashed ... she fell on me, and when I looked at her I [saw] blood - and I knew," she said.

"I didn't care about prom. I didn't care about anything. I just wanted her to be OK," she said of her mom, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, Fox 4 reported.

She added, "It's hard. I just still can't believe it."

A witness Jacob Faz told Fox 4 that he was driving past when he pulled over after Amy's appeals. He said that she "looked panicked. She was trying to get somebody to help her mom. She was scared."

He added that there was nothing he could have done to help the victim as there was no pulse.

Ana Moreno's other daughter, Michelle said that her mom was so excited to see [Amy] get ready for prom."

"She was excited about everything. She was so excited for us to graduate, that's all she wanted."

"She didn't deserve it. She didn't," Michelle Rodriguez said.

