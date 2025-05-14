US Woman Who Survived Cancer Four Times Killed By Stray Bullet At Home

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Colorado woman was fatally shot by a stray bullet in her home. Jennifer James, 49, was struck in the chest by a bullet on April 28. She called 911 but died at the scene despite first responders' efforts.

A Colorado woman who bravely battled cancer four times was tragically shot dead by a stray bullet while inside her home. Jennifer James, 49, was struck in the chest by a bullet that pierced through her window in the town of Berthoud on April 28, the People reported.

The single mother of four managed to call 911 before collapsing. Despite efforts by first responders, she died at the scene.

James, diagnosed with breast cancer at 29, had spent two decades fighting the disease. A GoFundMe page set up for her children describes her as "an incredible human being" and notes she was undergoing cancer treatment again at the time of her death.

Police arrested 20-year-old Ebenezer Worku, who allegedly fired the fatal shot. According to an arrest affidavit, Worku told authorities he unintentionally discharged a handgun in the street outside James' home. He reportedly claimed he didn't realise the bullet had entered the house, saying the curtains were closed and he thought the bullet had hit a wall.

Worku, who also told officers he suffers from "homicidal schizophrenia" and hears voices, has been charged with first-degree murder under the "extreme indifference" statute. He is being held on a $1.25 million bond and is expected to appear in court on June 6.

James' daughter, Ashley, expressed her grief to local media, saying: "You never think something like this could happen to you."

The GoFundMe campaign to support James' children has raised over $63,505 so far, with loved ones remembering her as "the epitome of sunshine."