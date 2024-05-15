Goa Board 10th Result 2024 To Be Out At 5.30pm, Check Steps To Access Scorecards

Goa Board 10th Result 2024: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the schedule for the announcement of the Class 10 board exam results for 2024.

GBSHSE chairman Bhagirath Shetye said the results would be declared at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Those who appeared for the Goa 10th board exams will be able to access their results by visiting the official website at gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

The board exams were held between April 1 and April 24, with a total of 19,557 students, comprising 9,814 girls and 9,743 boys, appearing.

On April 21, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education released the results of the Class 12 board exams for 2024, recording an overall pass percentage of 85%.

In the 12th board exam, the girls' pass percentage stood at 88%, compared to the boys' 81.6%.

A total of 183 differently-abled children from 104 schools across the state cleared the Class 12 exam. The pass rates were 86.3% for Arts, 90.7% for Commerce, 82.4% for Science, and 76.4% for vocational subjects.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result 2024: Websites To Check

results.gbshsegoa.net

gbshse.in

digilocker.gov.in

indiaresults.com

After the announcement of the results, the Goa SSC board will announce the schedule for supplementary exams which will be conducted for the students who fail to clear the exam.

In 2023, a total of 96.64% of students had cleared the Goa Class 10 board examination.

GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10 Result 2024: Login Credentials

Registration ID

School Index Number

Seat Number