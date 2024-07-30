CBSE 10th, 12th Revaluation Lot 2 Results 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Lot 2 results for the Revaluation Exam for classes 10 and 12. Students who took the exam can view their results on the official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. To check their results, candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number along with their password.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Revaluation Results 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for Class 10, 12 supplementary results

Enter your credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card number

Check and download the results

Take a print out for future reference

The results for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 annual exams were released on May 13. This year, 93.12% of students passed, marking an increase of 0.48% from the previous year. Out of 21,65,805 students who appeared for the exams, 20,16,779 passed.

Among institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) had the highest pass rate at 99.09%. Independent schools followed with a pass rate of 94.54%, while Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA) institutions had a rate of 94.40%. Government schools had a pass rate of 86.72%, and government-aided schools had a pass rate of 83.95%.

This year, over 39 lakh students registered for the board exams, which were conducted in 26 countries, including India. The number of students placed in the compartment category (full subjects) decreased from 134,774 (6.22%) in 2023 to 132,337 (5.91%) this year.

In the CBSE Class 12 exams, 87.98% of students passed, reflecting a slight increase of 0.65%.