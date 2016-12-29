In Mulayam Singh Versus Akhilesh Yadav, The Spectre Of A Split

Highlights Lawmakers met Akhilesh Yadav over Samajwadi Party's choice of candidates Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had announced 325 candidates for UP polls Akhilesh Yadav supporters not fielded by party plan to contest UP polls

Samajwadi Party leaders close to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and who have not been fielded by the party, are adamant that they will contest the Uttar Pradesh elections anyway, signaling a revolt that the state's ruling party can ill-afford. Elections in UP are expected to be announced by the Election Commission any day now. The Samajwadi Party takes on the BJP, the BSP and the Congress in a battle billed as the semi-final before the 2019 national election.Akhilesh Yadav was snubbed again by his father and party chief Mulayam Singh on Wednesday when he left out several of the Chief Minister's key aides from a list of 325 candidates that he released. Candidates that the Chief Minister had fiercely opposed, but were backed by his uncle Shivpal Yadav, made the list."We will fight elections...you will find out how," said Atul Pradhan, a close confidant of Akhilesh Yadav, who hoped to be the party candidate from Meerut, adding, "We have met the Chief Minister and I am sure things will be sorted out. But we will fight."Pawan Pandey, currently a minister said he was headed to Ayodhya and is "sure I will contest the elections.""To ensure that Akhilesh Yadav becomes UP Chief Minister again, we need to contest," Mr Pandey added, amid intense speculation that Akhilesh Yadav could rebel against his father by announcing his own set of candidates for UP.The Chief Minister was not in capital Lucknow when Mulayam Singh announced candidates yesterday and he met his father today after assuring his supporters that he would appeal to him to reconsider their candidacy. "Some people who can win elections have not been given ticket. I will go and speak to Netaji (Mulayam Singh)," he said.Also present at his meeting with Mulayam Singh was uncle Shivpal Yadav, who is the party's UP chief and has engaged in a no-holds-barred power battle with the chief minister. Both had made separate recommendations for UP's 403 seats. The party is yet to name candidates for 78 of those seats and some see in that scope for negotiation to accommodate some of Akhilesh's candidates.Mulayam Singh made it clear yesterday that he is boss. "I have not gone by any one list, many people had given lists, and I have gone by my choice," he said, also reiterating that the party would not project anyone for Chief Minister, in a double snub for Akhilesh.In Akhilesh Yadav's bitter feud with his uncle - constructed around who shall call the shots in selecting candidates for the UP elections - Mulayam Singh has consistently sided with Shivpal Yadav.