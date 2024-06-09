30 Cabinet Ministers In New Modi Government: See List

Narendra Modi today took oath as Prime Minister for a record third term, equalling India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of three wins.
With PM Modi yet to announce the makeup of his new cabinet, the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be keenly watched when around 50-odd ministers-to-be also take the oath on the constitution.
Here a list of Ministers who took oath along with the PM:
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
JP Nadda
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Nirmala Sitharaman
S Jaishankar
Manohar Lal Khattar
HD Kumaraswamy
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
Sarbananda Sonowal
Dr Virendra Kumar
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
Pralhad Joshi
Jual Oram
Giriraj Singh
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Bhupender Yadav
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Annapurna Devi
Kiren Rijiju
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh Mandaviya
G Kishan Reddy
Chirag Paswan
CR Patil
Rao Inderjit Singh
Jitendra Singh
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav
Jayant Chaudhary
Jitin Prasada
Shripad Naik