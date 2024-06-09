30 Cabinet Ministers In New Modi Government: See List

Narendra Modi today took oath as Prime Minister for a record third term, equalling India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of three wins.

With PM Modi yet to announce the makeup of his new cabinet, the ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be keenly watched when around 50-odd ministers-to-be also take the oath on the constitution.

Here a list of Ministers who took oath along with the PM:

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Nitin Gadkari

JP Nadda

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nirmala Sitharaman

S Jaishankar

Manohar Lal Khattar

HD Kumaraswamy

Piyush Goyal

Dharmendra Pradhan

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

Sarbananda Sonowal

Dr Virendra Kumar

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

Pralhad Joshi

Jual Oram

Giriraj Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhupender Yadav

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Annapurna Devi

Kiren Rijiju

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

G Kishan Reddy

Chirag Paswan

CR Patil

Rao Inderjit Singh

Jitendra Singh

Arjun Ram Meghwal

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav

Jayant Chaudhary

Jitin Prasada

Shripad Naik