Former Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says Goodbye To Life In Public Service

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar bowed out from his "18 year stint of public service" today. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said he would continue to work for the party as a leader.

"Today curtains down on my 18 year stint of public service , of which 3 years i had the privilege to serve with PM @narendramodi ji's TeamModi2.0. I certainly didnt intend to end my 18 years of public service, as a candidate who lost an Election, but thats how its turned out," his post read.

"My deepest thanks to all those I met, all those who supported me - and in particular all those karyakartas and leaders who so inspired and energized me. Thanks also to my colleagues in govt over last 3 years. As a @BJP4India karyakarta, I will continue to support and work in party," he added.

Mr Chandrasekhar, who contested from Thiruvananthapuram, failed to unseat Congress's three-time MP Shashi Tharoor in a very tight race. Mr Tharoor won by 16,077 votes after trailing Mr Chandrasekhar for part of the day.