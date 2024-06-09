BJP's 1st-Time MP Harsh Malhotra Joins Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Harsh Malhotra was fielded from East Delhi in place of cricketer Gautam Gambhir

A first-time MP, Harsh Malhotra, who was sworn in as a Union minister of state on Sunday in the Narendra Modi government, is known for his organisational acumen and has worked at the grassroots level to strengthen the party in Delhi. Harsh Malhotra has been preferred over the likes of three-time MP Manoj Tiwari and former union minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj for a ministerial post and can be called a "dark horse".

He was fielded from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in place of ace cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who wanted to focus on his cricket commitments, in the 2024 general elections. Harsh Malhotra managed to defeat his opponent, INDIA bloc's Kuldeep Kumar by 93,663 votes. He is currently the in-charge of General Secretary, BJP Delhi unit. Harsh Malhotra completed his graduation from the University of Delhi's Hansraj College and also pursued an LLB from the same university in 1987. He first became a councillor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2012 from Welcome Colony. The BJP leader was appointed chairman of the the civic body's education committee before taking over as mayor in 2015-16.

As Chairman Education Committee, EDMC, he launched and completed ''Suposhan'' programme -- aimed to eradicate malnutrition -- for approximately 60,000 primary students of 398 municipal schools. The newly appointed MP joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) youth Wing in 1984 and worked as Yuva Morcha Mandal President, Secretary-District Yuva Morcha. He was appointed as District General Secretary Organization in 2005 and became District President of the BJP in 2007. In 2015, Harsh Malhotra was elected as Mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation. He started projects, such as waste to wealth from construction and building waste, electricity from municipal garbage. Harsh Malhotra is also the founder member of "Dadhichi Deh Daan Samiti", and has been working for the last 24 years towards motivating people for organ donation. Born on April 24, 1964, in Delhi, Harsh Malhotra is the eldest of three sons of Raj and Vijay Kishan Malhotra, both of whom were educators. In 1986, Malhotra ventured into the printing business.

As the President of the Delhi Printers Association, the largest association of printers in Delhi with over 6,000 members, Harsh

Malhotra has been advocating for the welfare of the printing community.

He has also served as the Joint Secretary of the All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP), the apex body of printers in India. During the relocation of industries in Delhi in 1996, Harsh Malhotra played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth relocation of printers to the Bawana Industrial area.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)