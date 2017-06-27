In Meet With PM Modi, Donald Trump Joins Terror Chorus Against Pak

Reflecting the harder stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, a joint statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald J Trump called upon Pakistan not to let its territory be used to launch terror attacks.Foreign Secretary Mr S Jaishankar said the Indo-US joint statement, which called terrorism a "global scourge", also asked Islamabad to bring the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Pathankot and other terror attacks to justice."The leaders called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries. They further called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot, and other cross-border terrorist attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based groups," the Indo-US joint statement said.The specific reference to Pakistan not letting its territory to be used to launch terror attacks is a step further than the last two joint statements issued after PM Modi's meetings with former US President Barack Obama in 2016. In earlier statements, the statement had asked Pakistan to act against the perpetrators of the Mumbai and other terror attacks.The strong messaging to Pakistan was on expected lines. Just hours before the two leaders sat down for a string of meetings stretching over four hours, the US Department of State had designated Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who has been training and pushing terrorists into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for nearly 27 years, as a global terrorist, was "a strong message"."There's a context to it, there's signalling out of it, focussing on particular group & individual," the Foreign Secretary said.It was also a message that President Trump sent clearly from the Rose Garden lawns as he stood before the cameras, with PM Modi by his side. Both leaders struck a common chord on terrorism, pledging to scale up efforts to fight the menace.President Trump who noted that the two countries had been affected by terrorism, called the security partnership between the United States and India, "incredibly important"."We are both determined to destroy terrorist organizations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism," President Trump said.With his eyes firmly on Pakistan that New Delhi accuses of sponsoring terrorism in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed "fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation."PM Modi, who called fighting terror their top-most priority, said India and the US will also enhance sharing of intelligence, and exchange information to deepen and expand our policy coordination as far as possible."We discussed the serious challenges of terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation, which are the major challenges facing the world today. And we have agreed to enhance our cooperation in fighting against these scourges," PM Modi said.