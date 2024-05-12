'400 Paar' Push, BJP's Governance Model: PM Modi Exclusive On NDTV. Full Transcript

PM Modi spoke to NDTV on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke exclusively to NDTV during a roadshow on Sunday and predicted a clean sweep for the alliance in Bihar. He said the BJP will expand its footprint hugely in eastern India this time, which would take the NDA easily over the 400-seat mark.

Here is the full transcript of the exclusive interview:

NDTV: The tallest mass leader that India has seen in many decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is today in Patliputra and in this epic battle and has decided to give us time from his busy schedule.

Thank you very much for speaking to the viewers of NDTV. The viewers of our six channels are watching you right now. You have done programmes across the country. Is Patna's vibe a bit different?

PM Modi: I have visited almost all the states of India. And I can say that Bihar has added many colours to the BJP and NDA's resolution of '400 paar'. The atmosphere in Bihar is the same as that of the entire country.

NDTV: Many people are speculating that there is a BJP upswing in east India, whether you talk about Bengal or Odisha, even in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. What is your assessment?

PM Modi: If I talk beyond politics, there is a 2013 speech by me. I was not even the PM candidate then. So, if we want to develop India, we will have to develop east India. Eastern India should be made a growth engine. In the last ten years, I have laid emphasis on infrastructure, education, health and many such projects in eastern India. As far as this election is concerned, there is a huge storm that will sweep north, south, east and west. In the east, this time the results will be better than before and I believe that these will be surprising for the people of the country. One example for that would be Telangana. In Telangana, you won't be able to imagine the results. You will get the same results in Andhra, you will get the same results in Odisha, Bengal. You will get the same results in eastern India, be it Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam. So, in a way, I can see that the the Bharatiya Janata Party will be adding more areas to its tally.

NDTV: You are talking about these catchment areas. Please assess Bihar. What do you think will happen in Bihar?

PM Modi: In Bihar, I spoke to our colleagues that we had lost one seat earlier, perhaps this time we will not lose any.

NDTV: We are near Charkha samiti right now. Tell me what comes to your mind when you come to Bihar.

PM Modi: Well, I have come here a lot for organisational work and I have been to many areas. I am connected with many old things here.

NDTV: Do you see this election as a referendum or as a governance model fight?

PM Modi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has given a model of governance to the country. The country has seen the model of Congress, the country has seen the model of the Left, the country has seen the model of coalition governments and the country has seen the model of BJP and NDA full majority and it has seen a dynamic government and a decisive government, a risk-taking government. And on the basis of that we have been moving ahead.

NDTV: The number of women is very high here. You have created a constituency for yourself because whatever you have done, Ujjwala scheme, many states also have women-centric schemes, so do you think that women voters are with you?

PM Modi: Empowerment of women is my commitment and I have taken lead in G-20 summit on women-led development and for this we should give opportunities to women. Women should rise above the traditional things that we have. Like we initiated drone didi (scheme) in the villages, like we opened the doors of the Army, when we made them pilots in the Air Force, we sent our daughters to the border, our daughters are going to Siachen and protecting the country. So I have succeeded in bringing in a psychological change. And the power of women will become an additional force in the country's development journey and will accelerate the results.

NDTV: Thank you very much for talking to us.