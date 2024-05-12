NDTV Exclusive - Bihar Story, '400 Paar', Women Empowerment: PM Modi's Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Empowerment of women is my committment, PM Modi told NDTV.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to NDTV on a range of topics - the Bihar plan, '400 paar' promise and women empowerment - on his campaign trail in Patna today. The Prime Minister, exuding confidence, said that the BJP lost one seat in 2019 but "we won't lose any this time". The NDTV exclusive comes a day ahead of phase four of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will go to polls on Monday, when 95 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 55 candidates, including two Union ministers.
Here are PM Modi's top quotes from the interview:
- "Bihar reflects the mood of the country. We lost one seat in 2019, we won't lose any this time. Bihar will strengthen the BJP's '400 paar' promise".
- "If we want to develop our country, we will have to develop eastern India. As far as this poll is considered, we will get more seats in eastern India this time around. People will be surprised. Like in Telangana, Odisha, bengal, in Bihar Jharkhand, Assam. I can see, BJP will add new areas".
- "The BJP has given a governance model to the country. The country has seen the Congress, Left, coalition model and has now seen a risk-taking government and based on that we are going ahead".
- "Empowerment of women is my committment. We have to give opportunities to women. Drone didi. We have opened the doors of Army and Air Force for women. Our daughters are protecting our country in Siachen. There has been a psychological change".