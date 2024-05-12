NDTV Exclusive - Bihar Story, '400 Paar', Women Empowerment: PM Modi's Top Quotes

Empowerment of women is my committment, PM Modi told NDTV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to NDTV on a range of topics - the Bihar plan, '400 paar' promise and women empowerment - on his campaign trail in Patna today. The Prime Minister, exuding confidence, said that the BJP lost one seat in 2019 but "we won't lose any this time". The NDTV exclusive comes a day ahead of phase four of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar will go to polls on Monday, when 95 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 55 candidates, including two Union ministers.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from the interview: