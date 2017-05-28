In Jammu And Kashmiri, 800 Young Men Appear For Army Exam Amid Unrest

Nearly 800 of the 815 candidates, who had passed the physical and medicals tests held earlier, turned up for the written exam in the state. "It is a clear rejection of regressive bandh calls, for choosing a brighter future," an army official said.

All India | | Updated: May 28, 2017 17:44 IST
Hundreds of young men in Jammu and Kashmir queued up to join the army amid unrest

Srinagar:  Nearly 800 young Kashmiri men today appeared in the common entrance exam for selection of junior commissioned officers and other ranks in the Indian Army amid unrest in the state following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sabzar Bhat.

An official of the Indian Army said that 799 of the 815 candidates, who had passed the physical and medicals tests held earlier, turned up for the written exam. "Defying the call for a bandh from various inimical factions, 799 candidates appeared in the common entrance examination held at Pattan and Srinagar today," he said.

"It is a clear rejection of regressive bandh calls, for choosing a brighter future," the official said.

Restrictions were imposed in many parts of the state to maintain law and order in view of the protests following the killing of terrorist Sabzar Bhat in an encounter with security forces.
 

