'I Want To Show The People Of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir...': PM Narendra Modi's Top 5 Quotes

PM Modi addressed a rally in Jammu's Udhampur after inaugurating India's longest tunnel in the state. New Delhi: Prime Minister today inaugurated Prime Minister today inaugurated India's longest road tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway . The tunnel cuts short the journey between the two cities by 30 km and reduces travel time by two hours. He later addressed a rally in Jammu's Udhampur, the headquarters of the army's North Command. Here are the top 5 quotes of PM Modi's speech: I want to tell the youth of Kashmir Valley what is the strength of a stone. On one side misguided youth are throwing stones and on the other side there are youth breaking stones to build Kashmir's future. I want to tell the people of Kashmir, you have two roads in front of you - tourism and terrorism. For last 40 years so much blood has spilled, but nothing has been achieved. If anybody has lost anything, it is the mother who lost the son. If tourism would have been made the focus in the last 40 years, Kashmir would be the hub of tourists. Those who on the other side can't control themselves. I want to show the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) how Jammu and Kashmir can develop. Let people of PoK see what is development so that they know the exploitation that they have suffered from those controlling them. Every person of the state remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee - the motto of Kashmiriyat Insaniyat and Jamhuriyat will be taken forward by us to march ahead. This tunnel will change the fortunes of the valley's farmers, their produce will not rot due to road closures.


