PM Narendra Modi Opens Jammu-Srinagar Road Tunnel - The Longest In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the country's longest highway tunnel - Chenani-Nashri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today opened India's longest road tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which cuts short the journey between the two cities by 30 km and reduce travel time by two hours. Built at an altitude of 1,200 meters, at a cost of Rs 2,519 crore, the Chenani-Nashri tunnel will ensure a safe and swift passage for commuters, even in adverse weather conditions. The tunnel is among the longest highway tunnels in Asia. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Udhampur, the headquarters of the army's Northern Command, by a special plane for the inauguration. From there, he took an army helicopter to Chenani.