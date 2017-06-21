How Shraddha Kapoor Played Haseena Parkar From Age 17 To 40, As Described By Director

Shraddha Kapoor in and as Haseena Parkar, Apoorva Lakhia's upcoming biopic on Dawood Ibrahim's sister, has impressed the social media and the film industry from the first teaser which released on Friday. Now, the director told Mumbai Mirror about how he captured the story of Haseena Parkar from age 17 to 40 and how Shraddha Kapoor rocked every stage of her character. Apoorva Lakhia said that it was "easier to get her to play a 17-year-old but I also wanted to see if Shraddha was up for the challenge of ageing as the film spans 40 years," reports Mumbai Mirror.
Highlights
- Shraddha Kapoor plays the titular role in Apoorva Lakhia's film
- She portrayed 17-year-old Haseena Parkar with ease, said Apoorva Lakhia
- Haseena Parkar will open in theatres on August 18
A picture of Shraddha Kapoor with her co-star Anukur Bhatia (who plays the role of her onscreen husband) is now circulating on social media. Apoorva Lakhia told Mumbai Mirror Mirror that Shraddha was able to take up the role of a mother (Haseena Parkar got married when she was only 17 and had four children) with ease. "There is a scene which was extended when we saw Shraddha cradle her screen kids to stop the crying. She is really patient and mature for her age. I remember her reading pregnancy books and paying attention to details like the way expectant mothers hold their backs," said Apoorva Lakhia.
Apoorva Lakhia added that her filmed "in chronological order to capture the weight gain in the correct sequence," reports Mumbai Mirror.
Watch the teaser of Haseena Parkar
Haseena Parkar features Shraddha Kapoor's real brother Siddhanth Kapoor as her onscreen brother - in the role of Dawood Ibrahim. Haseena Parkar is set to hit the screens on August 18.