Hirakhand Accident: 32 Killed, Over 54 Injured After Train Derails In Andhra Pradesh

At least 32 people were killed and 54 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed

BHUBANESWAR: At least 27 people were killed and over 50 injured after Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, officials said today. The incident took place around 11.30 pm when the train was going from Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) to Odisha capital Bhubaneswar. Rescue and relief operations were underway, an official said. A team of doctors was also sent to attend the injured at the accident site, he said. Thirteen of the train's 22 coaches were unaffected in the incident. Rail traffic on the coast line has been suspended.