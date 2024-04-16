Video: Alert Railway Cop Saves Elderly Man From Coming Under Train In UP

The whole incident was caught on the CCTV

It was a miraculous escape for an elderly man who was trying to re-board a train at the Prayagraj railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The man, identified as Sajjan Singh, had deboarded the train, which was going to Bikaner from Guwahati, to buy lunch at the platform.

Mr Singh, a resident of Jaipur, then saw that his train was leaving the station and quickly rushed towards his coach.

The 63-year-old, however, slipped while attempting to board the moving train and almost fell into the gap between the platform and the train.

He was then saved by Sanjay Kumar Rawat, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, who was standing on the same platform.

Mr Rawat saw that Mr Singh had lost his balance and was trying to grab the handle of the coach. Within a few seconds, he can be seen racing towards the elderly passenger and whisking him away.

The whole incident was caught on the CCTV and was shared by the Indian Railways on X.

आज प्रयागराज जं. से गाड़ी सं. 15634 के चलने के बाद ट्रेन में चढ़ने के प्रयास में एक यात्री सज्जन सिंह फिसलकर प्लेटफ़ॉर्म और कोच के बीच गिर गया।



स्टेशन पर तैनात @rpfncr के सoउoनिo श्री संजय कुमार रावत ने अदम्य साहस का परिचय देते हुए यात्री को बाहर निकाला और उसकी जान बचाई। pic.twitter.com/8bpST70PBH — North Central Railway (@CPRONCR) April 14, 2024

While some X users "saluted" Mr Rawat for displaying indomitable courage, others thanked him for "saving the precious life of a traveller".