High Alert In Haryana Ahead Of Jat Protests, Internet Stopped In 15 Districts

Haryana is on high alert in anticipation to the Jat protest call by the community members in Delhi and the National Capital Region tomorrow. The state authorities have banned the movement of tractor-trolleys in districts bordering Delhi on Monday to foil a call given by the community leaders to lay siege to the capital and hold a protest outside Parliament. Internet services and bulk messages have been stopped in 15 districts till 9 am on Tuesday.According to news agency IANS, a 10-litre limit has been imposed on re-fuelling of tractor-trolleys. The government has instructed petrol pump owners to record the details of the tractor-trolleys and the people travelling.Security forces are on high alert in districts bordering Delhi and monitoring the movement of the Jat protesters. "The Haryana Police is on high alert and people can move freely on highways. We have provided adequate security," Haryana's Director General of Police KP Singh said.Prohibitory orders have been imposed in fifteen districts, including include Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Panipat, Hisar, Kaithal, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Jind and Sirsa.This prohibits the sale of prohibiting sale of liquor, carrying of firearms and other weapons, assembly of five or more people near railway tracks and movement of tractor-trolleys carrying five or more people with food items, cooking equipment and materials and any type of weapon including lathis and swords on state and national highways.Shops selling liquor would remain closed till 9 am on Tuesday.The authorities have also banned pitching of tents along the state and national. Guest house, hotel and restaurant owners have been asked to maintain a record of guests.