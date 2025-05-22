"Get Out Of Here": Trump Slams Reporter Over Qatari Jet Question

Dismissing questions about the Pentagon's recent announcement to modify a Qatari Boeing 747 as a future Air Force One, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) slammed the NBC reporter who made the question, calling him "terrible" and "not smart enough" to do his job.

Trump, during a tense meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, accused the reporter of diverting attention from more pressing issues, such as the violence and racist laws against white farmers in South Africa.

The US President suggested that NBC and Brian Roberts, its parent company's CEO and chairperson, should be investigated for their operations, branding the network a "disgrace".

"What are you talking about? ...What are you talking about? You know... You need to get out of here... What does this have to do with Qatari Jet...? They are giving the United States Air Force a jet, and it's a great thing... We're talking about a lot of other things, and this NBC is trying to get off the subject of what you just saw. You are a terrible reporter. Number one, you don't have what it takes to be a reporter. You are not smart enough," Trump erupted following the reporter's question on the jet.

"You ought to go back to your studio at NBC, because Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they ought to be investigated. They are so terrible in the way you run that network. And you are a disgrace. No more questions from you," he further stated.

He defended the Qatari gift, adding, "But for you to go on to a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very nice thing. They also gave USD 5.1 trillion worth of investments in addition to the jet."

As per CNN, citing a Defence Department spokesperson, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth had accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar that, after undergoing extensive modifications for security and mission readiness, is expected to be used by President Trump.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the acceptance of the aircraft, stating that the transfer complies with all US laws and regulations and noted that the Defence Department will ensure the aircraft is properly equipped to serve in a presidential transport role, CNN reported.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump earlier stated that the jet was "NOT TO ME!" but "a gift from a nation."

"The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defence, NOT TO ME! It is a gift from a nation, Qatar, that we have successfully defended for many years. It will be used by our Government as a temporary Air Force One, until such time as our new Boeings, which are very late on delivery, arrive," Trump stated.

According to The Hill, the value of the plane is estimated at USD 400 million, which Qatar's royal family had offered as a gift to the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)