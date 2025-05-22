"Takes Credit For Everything": Ex Trump Aide On India-Pak Mediation Claims

Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Wednesday dismissed President Donald Trump's repeated claims of playing a key role in stopping hostilities between nuclear neighbours India and Pakistan, saying it's "Trump being Trump" as he takes "credit for everything." Bolton also called India's action against Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor' completely justifiable, saying New Delhi was entitled to act in self-defence against terrorist locations in Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 people.

While talking to news agency ANI, the former US official emphasised the need for Pakistan to control terror activities within its borders, warning of severe consequences if it fails.

"India was entitled to act in self-defence against locations inside Pakistan where the terrorist attack was planned and carried out from. It is a significant issue when a country cannot control that kind of terrorist activity going on its territory, or indeed, maybe contributing to it. India's action was entirely justifiable, but it does raise questions about whether there is any possibility of persuading the Pakistani government that this is ultimately not in their interest and can lead to much worse consequences for them if they don't get it under control," he said.

He said that Trump's move to claim the credit for brokering the truce deal "was nothing personal to India". "This is Donald Trump, who takes credit for everything...It's typical of Trump because he would jump in before everyone else could take credit. It may be irritating, probably is irritating to many people, but it's nothing against India, it's just Trump being Trump," he said.

The former NSA, however, noted that the US President might indeed have had a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President JD Vance and State Secretary Marco Rubio, as "other countries might also be calling to see what they can do."

He also talked about Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, calling the move a "disturbing sign."

"Internal dissent in Pakistan is repressed. Imran Khan remains in prison. I ultimately don't think this is in Pakistan's own interest. This is something the US government should press on," he said.

Bolton supported New Delhi's move to send an all-party delegation to key partner countries to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism, saying it's important to educate people around the world about the "nature this terrorist attack has been because it's unacceptable for innocent civilians to be threatened and harmed by terrorist attacks."