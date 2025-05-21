Kerala Class 12 Result 2025 To Be Declared On May 22 At This Time, Check Direct Link

Kerala Class 12 Result 2025: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the Kerala Plus Two (Class 12) Result 2025 on May 22 at 3pm. The results will be formally declared by State Education Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty, through a press conference. In addition to the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results, the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) results will also be released.

Kerala Plus Two Results 2025: Official Websites To Check Results

Once released, students who appeared for the Plus Two board exams will be able to check their results on the following official websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two Results 2025: Credentials Required To Check Results

To access their results, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the login window. The online marksheet will include key details such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and total score.

This year, the exams were held between March 6 and March 29. Exams for the Arts stream concluded earlier, on March 21.

Kerala Plus Two Results 2025: When Were Results Declared In 2024?

In 2024, the Kerala Class 12 results were announced on May 9, with 78.69 per cent of students passing the exam.