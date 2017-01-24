Heavy Snowfall Predicted In Parts Of Himachal Pradesh Today

Bird's eye view of Himachal Pradesh's capital city, Shimla. (PTI)

Heavy snowfall is likely to occur at isolated places at Himachal Pradesh today, with the state likely to see conditions intensify between January 25 and 26, MeT department officials said on Monday.Sunday's western disturbance due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir has moved away east-northeastwards. It would affect the Himalayan region from tomorrow, officials said.The weather remained mainly dry in the region except Kalpa and Udaipur which received 2 cm of snow and Rohroo which recorded 3 mm rains, they said, adding strong velocity icy winds swept the mid and higher hills.Day temperatures increased marginally and Una was hottest with maximum temperature at 23.8 degrees Celsius while Nahan and Bhuntar recorded a high of 20.7 degrees Celsius each.Manali recorded 13 degrees Celsius and Kalpa 5.8 degrees Celsius.High altitude tribal areas continued to reel under freezing cold wave conditions with minimum temperatures staying between minus 15 and minus 22 degrees Celsius.Keylong and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius and minus 2.8 degrees Celsius respectively.Manali recorded minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 2.6 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 3.8 degrees Celsius and Solan 4.0 degrees CelsiusThe MeT office has predicted rains or snow at many places in mid and higher hills for next four days from today and rains and thundershowers in lower hills.