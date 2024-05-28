Truck Runs Over 2 Engineering Students In Pune, Driver Tries To Run, Caught

After the accident, the truck driver did not stop and tried to escape, the police said.

Two engineering students riding a motorbike were killed after a truck ran them over in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said today.

The driver of the truck, after hitting the motorbike on Monday night, did not stop and tried to run away but was caught some distance away and arrested, they said.

The incident took place at around 10:30 pm on Monday in Chandan Nagar area on Pune-Ahmednagar road when three students, in their early 20s and studying at an engineering college, were on way to the Pune railway station, the police said.

Two of them were to go to their hometown Latur in Maharashtra.

"While they were on their way, the truck hit their motorbike from the back. A youth died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital," Vimaltal police station's inspector Anand Khobre said.

"After the accident, the truck driver did not stop and tried to escape, but was stopped by police and locals about 300 metres away," the official said.

The truck driver was arrested and charged under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other relevant sections, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the case.

On May 19, a Porsche car driven by a 17-year-old boy knocked down a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune, killing two IT professionals.



