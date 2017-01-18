He Lost 2014 To Hema Malini. This 73-Year-Old Gau Rakshak Is Trying Again

Uttar Pradesh has begun accepting applications or nominations for those who want to run for its state legislature. 403 seats will be decided over seven days of voting. Parties are deluged with those who want a shot at contesting the election. But a 73-year-old from Mathura in western Uttar Pradesh is calm - he knows the drill. Yesterday, he was the first to file his papers as a candidate. Doesn't need any party support, he's running as an independent. Not worried about losing - he's done that 15 times.And Fakkad Baba, with his flowing white beard, isn't counting on breaking that record this time. "I will win my 20th election, this is what I predict," he said, giving himself a few more tries before his luck changes.Over the years, he has developed a few rituals, even if they haven't had the desired effect. He reads verses from holy texts before heading to the local election headquarter to place his bid on record. Since 1977, he says, he has contested both parliamentary and state elections."Guru Maharaj came into my dreams and ordered me that I should keep on fighting elections. There is a huge water problem here and isn't that unacceptable for a city that sees so many pilgrims?" he asked. Fakkad Baba says he is a disciple of the Shankaracharya of Jagannath Puri. Born in Kanpur, he says he arrived in Mathura, revered as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, at the age of 11 with a wandering saint, and never left.In his nomination papers, Baba has said he has no house or no car, and just a little cash. His main asset is a moped that he has named Viccky that he's often seen on. He spends the nights at temples or shelters run by NGOs. "I have been following him for years. I like that he is straightforward and he never gives up," said Sri Vallabh, a local trader and follower of Fakkad Baba.In 2014, Fakkad Baba spent about 84,000 rupees to run for parliament, collected mostly from donations from those who consider themselves his disciples. He campaigned heavily for the need for gau-rakshaks - cow protection vigilantes, lately at the centre for controversies over attacks, some of them fatal, on people they accused of involvement with slaughtering cows. He lost that election to none other than Hema Malini, movie star and BJP leader.His best performance was in 1991 when he won 8,000 votes in the general election. Controversial BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj defeated him and several others.