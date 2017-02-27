Have Asked Delhi Police To Act With Caution Over Ramjas College Issue, Says Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today clarified that he had ordered the Delhi Police to act with caution over the Ramjas College issue and ensure the situation is under control.Replying to queries of reporters here over the recent clash in the Ramjas College and the ensuing trouble, Mr Singh said he was keeping a vigil over the issue. The college witnessed widespread violence last week after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) objected to a seminar because of invitation to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid, who were involved in a controversy related to alleged anti-national slogans last year.Delhi Police had come under attack from Left-affiliated student groups for its alleged "high handedness" after which three cops were suspended. The Crime Branch has been entrusted with the task of carrying out a thorough probe.The after-effects of last week's violence continue, with various groups including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS)-backed ABVP, Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) and JNU teachers planning various marches.Regarding the ISIS threat and the recent arrest of two suspected terrorists of the outfit from Gujarat, the Union Home Minister said, "we won't let the ISIS become a challenge for the country."He said the Narendra Modi led-NDA government has emerged as the "most reliable and stable government in the political history of India" and "people across the country for the first time have whole heartedly reposed faith on a particular political party, BJP."Modi has assured the people of delivering a corruption-free government and was carrying out rapid development, Mr Singh said.Referring to the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, he said polling in the last four phases had "confirmed a strong under-current" in favour of BJP. He said the BJP, if voted to power, will work hard forthe development of the state, restore law and order and try to make UP the best state of the country.Attacking UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP leader said he "should first complete his apprenticeship before staking claim for heading the state for the second term."Claiming that the UP Chief Minister himself had admitted that he was on an apprenticeship, Mr Singh said, "people should hand over to him his apprenticeship certificate and remove him from here."Taking potshots at Akhilesh for his 'kaam Bolta hai' (work speaks) remarks, Mr Singh said, "the work doesn't speak, it must be visible on the ground."The SP and the BSP governments have "ruined" the state and did not carry out any development work here, he said. Mocking at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister said, "leaders in his own party have now started believing that he is still immature."Mr Singh, who was apparently referring to Sheila Dikshit's comment, said, "If the CM nominee of the Congress party says so, then there must be some truth in it. I don't know whether he is mature or not but a senior leader of his party, who holds a lot of experience has said this then there must be some truth."