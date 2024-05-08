Meet Mona Patel, The Entrepreneur Making Waves With Her Met Gala Debut

Mona Patel founded the non-profit organisation, Couture for Cause.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel recently made heads turn at the Met Gala 2024. Styled by the renowned Law Roach, Ms Patel stunned attendees with her elegant nude gown, aligning with the Gala's theme "The Garden of Time".

The floor-length dress, created by designer Iris Van Herpen's team in India, had a stunning butterfly-shaped corset and a trailing train affixed with mechanical butterflies that fluttered their wings with her every step. She designed the 3D butterflies herself with the help of kinetic motion artist Casey Curran.

Who is Mona Patel?