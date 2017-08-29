Haryana Government Sends Report On Dera Violence To Centre

The Haryana government has sent a factual report to the Centre on the violence reported in various parts of the state following the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, but there is no mention of any lapses on part of the authority, officials said.The BJP-led state government has, in the report, narrated the incidents which took place in various parts of Haryana, the number of deaths and those injured, and about destruction of properties, they said.However, there is no mention of any lapses on part of the authority in controlling the large scale violence.There was also no mention about whether the 20,000 paramilitary personnel sent by the central government were deployed properly in the northern state, officials said.Scores of Dera followers had gone berserk after their leader was convicted in a 15-year-old case on Friday, with the violence claiming 32 lives in Panchkula and six in Sirsa, besides leaving over 260 people injured. Massive destruction of property was also reported from Haryana and nearby states.