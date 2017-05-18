Harsh Vardhan Takes Additional Charge Of Environment Ministry After Anil Madhav Dave Dies

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan was today given additional charge of Environment Ministry, due to sudden demise of Anil Madhav Dave.President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in addition to his existing portfolios, a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.Harsh Vardhan is also the Minister of Earth Sciences. Environment Minister Mr Dave, 60, died in his official residence in New Delhi today.The news of Mr Dave, a bachelor, was broken by PM Modi in a tweet. PM Modi said he was with the minister until late last evening, discussing policy issues."Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences," he said in the tweet. “The demise is a personal loss.”Mr Dave was sworn in as minister with independent charge of environment, forest and climate change last year. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009.Mr Dave had a long-time association with the Rashtriya Sewak Sangh and shot into prominence in 2003 when he crafted the election strategy, leading to the defeat of Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.