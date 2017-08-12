'Goodbye To Cricket', Says Lalit Modi, Resigns From Nagaur Cricket Body

Former Indian Premier League or IPL chief and tainted cricket administrator Lalit Modi has resigned as the president of the Nagaur District Cricket Association in Rajasthan. In a late night resignation, Mr Modi put out three-page letter calling for the Rajasthan Cricket Associatiobn to be made "best again".
Highlights
- Lalit Modi was the president of Nagaur District Cricket Association
- BCCI had banned Rajasthan Cricket Association due to Mr Modi's presence
- The former IPL chief faces allegations of money laundering, is in exile
"I feel that the time is now ripe to pass on the baton to the next generation. Thus, today I want to bid goodbye to cricket administration for now," he said.
Mr Modi, 50, who faces allegations of money laundering, is on the run from Indian authorities and in exile. In March, the Interpol rejected India's appeal for a global warrant against him.
Because of Mr Modi's presence in the Nagaur District Cricket Association, the Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI had banned the Rajasthan Cricket Association. With his exit from the Nagaur District Cricket Association, the state cricket body is now hopeful the ban will be lifted and that the funds to the tune of 100 crores will come back , money badly needed by Rajasthan cricket.
Rajasthan has not hosted a single Indian Premier League (IPL) or an international match in the past 3 years.
Lalit Modi's 22-year-old son Ruchir had lost the high-stake Rajasthan Cricket Association election in June to Congress man CP Joshi.
The IPL founder left India in 2010 amid allegations of tax evasion, money-laundering and proxy ownership and is based in London since the last few years. The Enforcement Directorate alleges he manipulated the process of assigning broadcast rights of the IPL in 2009, reportedly in exchange for a kickback of over 125 crores.