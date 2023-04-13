Supreme Court Slams Ex-IPL Boss Lalit Modi, Orders Unconditional Apology

Supreme Court pulled up ex-IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary

The Supreme Court today pulled up ex-IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post, and directed him to tender an unconditional apology.

Observing that Lalit Modi is not above the law and institution, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him.

The top court directed the ex-IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers.

The Supreme Court also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)