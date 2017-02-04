Former Union Minister SM Krishna Will Join BJP, Confirms BS Yeddyurappa

Highlights SM Krishna has been a prominent Congress leader for nearly 50 years He resigned from the party's primary membership last month He is an ex-Karnataka Chief Minister and former External Affairs Minister

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, who quit the Congress last month saying the party did not need him, will join the BJP, its Karnataka unit president BS Yeddyurappa announced on Saturday.Mr Yeddyurappa said the veteran leader had decided to join the BJP but was yet to decide on the timing. "He is joining 100%," the BJP leader said.Mr Krishna, 84, had resigned from the Congress' primary membership late last month, miffed that the party had neither given him a concrete role in state politics nor was consulted on key issues by the Congress' state unit.When Mr Krishna had announced his resignation late last month, many state Congress leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed surprise at the move and asked him to reconsider his decision. But Mr Krishna did not budge.Mr Yeddyurappa had quickly seized the opportunity, and offered to welcome Mr Krishna into the party. "If he comes, it will add more strength to us," the Karnataka BJP chief had said.As chief minister of the state between 1999 and 2004, Mr Krishna was credited with encouraging the spectacular growth of the IT industry. Over the next decade, he served as the Maharashtra Governor and External Affairs Minister before returning to Karnataka, hoping to play a key role in the state's politics.But he was increasingly finding himself side-lined. A day after he quit the party, Mr Krishna lamented that the Congress didn't need mass leaders any more. "They only want managers, who can handle a situation."