'Not A Single Person Is Happy In Bengal But...': BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Claiming that not a single person is happy in Bengal but they have faith in PM Modi, BJP candidate from Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat Dilip Ghosh has said that people are ready to get rid of the TMC's corruption and atrocities in the state.

Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency along with seven other seats in the state is going to polls on Monday amid voting in the 4th phase of general elections across 9 States and one Union Territory.

"People here are ready to get rid of the atrocities of the present (TMC) government. People have trust in PM Modi and they want to get rid of the corruption and atrocities going on here. There is such an atmosphere of fear that people ask whether they will be able to vote. Here people are troubled by political violence and corruption. Not a single person is happy in Bengal but they have faith in PM Modi," Ghosh said.

BJP Dilip Ghosh is in the electoral fray against TMC's Kirti Azad in the Badhaman Durgapur constituency.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) which is fighting the polls in the state in partnership with the Congress, as part of the opposition INDIA bloc, has fielded Sukriti Ghoshal from the seat.

Earlier on Sunday, fresh clashes broke out in the Sandeshkhali area between Trinamool Congress and BJP.

After clashes, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra explained that BJP retaliated when TMC leader Dilip Malik came to the police station with his team, abused women, and beat them up.

"TMC goons went to the residence of the daughter of 'Andolankaari maa', Sagori Das. TMC goons picked her up and then also threatened her... Then they went to Jeliakhali and attacked the residence of our three members...When we came to the Police station. Dilip Malik came here with his team and then abused all the women here and beat them so we retaliated and hit them back. In this regard, they (TMC) have registered a complaint in the name of Dr Archana Majumdar and in my name," Rekha Patra said speaking to news agency ANI on Sunday.

However, TMC leader Sukumar Mahato, told ANI, "TMC was conducting a meeting regarding issues in the Khulna area. BJP came and started a fight; they thrashed our workers."

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district started hitting the headlines in February this year when villagers, mostly women, came out on the streets against the ruling TMC and its strongman Shahjahan, accusing him and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. They also accused his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land.

