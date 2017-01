Former Union Minister E Ahamed, who collapsed today morning in parliament after sufferinv cardiac arrest, has died. He was 78.Mr Ahamed had suffered a cardiac arrest a while both houses of parliament were being jointly addressed by President Pranab Mukherjee. He was soon rushed to out on a stretcher with a doctor attending to him.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

