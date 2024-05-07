5-Month-Old Baby Boy Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest At UK Theme Park Dies

Legoland Windsor Resort, also known as Legoland Windsor, is themed around the Lego brand.

A five-month-old baby boy who suffered a cardiac arrest at a theme park in the UK has died, BBC reported. Notably, the incident took place around 1 pm (local time) on Thursday at Legoland Windsor Resort. After the incident, the boy was rushed to hospital where he was in critical condition. However, he died at the hospital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman, whose name has not been revealed, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury and released on bail till July 26.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the incident.

Detective Con Zoe Eele, of Thames Valley Police's child abuse investigation unit, said, ''Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the boy who sadly died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. We are supporting them as best we can at this extremely difficult time. We have made an arrest in relation to this incident and are not looking for anyone else as a suspect. I would ask for the public to please avoid speculation about the incident and to respect the boy's family at this deeply upsetting time."

Previously, the theme park issued a statement in which it said, "On Thursday, a young guest was taken ill... and our fully trained First Aid team administered immediate care until the emergency services arrived. We will continue to support Thames Valley Police with their ongoing investigation.''

Legoland Windsor Resort, also known as Legoland Windsor, is themed around the Lego brand. The park opened on 17 March 1996 and is currently operated by Merlin Entertainments. The park's attractions consist of a mixture of Lego-themed rides, models, and building workshops targeted at children between two and twelve.

''At the LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, there are over 55 rides and attractions where children can fly through the treetops to escape fearsome dragons. The LEGOLAND park has lots to offer for families with children between the ages of 2 and 12 looking for adventure – enough for several days of fun and action. The LEGOLAND experience continues even after park closing time in the awesome LEGOLAND Resort Hotels, where visitors can spend the night in our fully themed bedrooms,'' the About Us section on the website reads.



