UK Woman Arrested After 5-Year-Old Boy Suffers Cardiac Arrest At Theme Park

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the incident.

A woman from Essex, in England, has been arrested on suspicion of neglecting a five-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest at a theme park. According to The Guardian, the incident took place around 1pm (local time) on Thursday at Legoland Windsor Resort. The boy was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition in hospital, the outlet further said. The 27-year-old woman, whose name has not been revealed, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury and released on bail till July 26.

"We are investigating a distressing incident involving a very young child at Legoland Windsor earlier this week. Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the boy who is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. We are supporting them as best we can at this extremely difficult time," The Guardian quoted DC Zoe Eele, of the Thames Valley police's child abuse investigation unit, as saying.

"We are working closely with the team at Legoland Windsor Resort but would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident, specifically anyone who was queuing for the Coastguard HQ boat ride between around 11.30am and 12.45pm," the police officer further said.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the theme park issued a statement in which it said, "On Thursday, a young guest was taken ill... and our fully trained First Aid team administered immediate care until the emergency services arrived. We will continue to support Thames Valley Police with their ongoing investigation."