Forgive Me, Says Akhilesh Yadav Candidate, Hitting Himself With Shoe

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: January 30, 2017 17:06 IST
Samajwadi Party candidate Shujat Alam, from Bulandshahr hits himself with a shoe.

Bulandshahr: 

Highlights

  1. Samajwadi Party candidate self-inflicts shoe attack
  2. Running from Bulandshahr, he has lost this seat twice
  3. Forgive me for any mistakes, he said to voters
Begging forgiveness for transgressions committed unknowingly, the Samajwadi Party candidate from Bulandshahr in Western Uttar Pradesh stood before voters two days ago and repeatedly hit himself on his head with his own shoe.

Shujat Alam, a lawyer, lost the constituency in the last two state elections.  He did not elaborate on what blunders may have provoked his self-flagellation.

He is running against Haji Aleem of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP, who is the incumbent legislator from this area.

Mr Alam urged voters to "bharo hamari jholi" (shower him with their support).

His party has not commented on his out-of-the-(shoe) box strategy.

