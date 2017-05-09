For Justin Bieber's Concert, Salman Khan's Bodyguard Plus Heavy Security

Ahead of Justin Bieber's debut gig in India, tight security arrangements are being made for the 23-year-old pop sensation. Earlier, it was reported that Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera is in charge of Justin Bieber's security in Mumbai along with additional Z level security provided by the Mumbai Police. Now, IANS reports that 500 cops and 25 senior officers will be present at the concert which is scheduled to be held at Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on Wednesday evening. The security arrangements have been chalked out in light of the footfall count, which is expected to be over 45,000, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale told IANS.
Highlights
- There will be drone cameras at the stadium
- A special control room will also be set up for cops
- There will also be an additional CCTV surveillance
The IANS report also reveals that police personnel will be stationed at the entry gates at the stadium and will also be dispersed throughout the stadium premise to avoid any unwanted breach of security. Cops in plain clothes with also survey the stadium and there will be drone cameras for aerial surveillance, reported IANS. There will also be an additional CCTV surveillance with monitoring done from a special control room, which will receive live feed from the drone cameras. Ahead of the concert, the venue will be sanitised by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.
The organisers of the concert, White Fox, have also contributed to the security and will have private security agencies take care of ticket checking and crowd management.
Upon arrival in India, Justin Bieber will travel in Rolls Royce with buses and luxury vehicles being booked for his 100-plus member entourage. Meanwhile, the pop sensation will be choppered to Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium on Wednesday evening and so will some of his fans.
Meanwhile on Tuesday morning, Shera was spotted inspecting a corporate aviation terminal at the Mumbai airport, where Justin Bieber is expected to arrive today, reported mid-day. Justin Bieber's debut gig in India is as part of his Purpose World Tour, which also includes stop-overs at Tel Aviv and Dubai.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 4 pm on Wednesday while gates to the stadium will open at 2pm.
(With IANS inputs)