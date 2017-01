The 30-vehicle mega pile-up had taken place at Kanota, around 25 km from Jaipur.

Thick fog on the Jaipur-Agra highway caused a 30-vehicle pile-up this morning. One person died, 15 others were injured in the accident. The pile-up at Kanota -- around 25 km from Jaipur -- involved not only private cars, but buses and trucks as well.