'First Of Many Milestones': PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu In Joint Op-Ed

Ahead of his historic visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in a joint blog with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, has paid tribute to the deep connection and "natural partnership" between the two countries and their ability to complement each other.



"Both our nations are complex. Like yogic asanas grounding down and pulling up at the same time, they face many challenges. By working together we can overcome some of the challenges," the prime ministers write in the



"We are confident that 25 years from now, Indians and Israelis will look back on this visit as the first of many historical milestones that we reached together in the great friendship between our peoples," they say.



PM Modi left for Israel this morning in the first ever visit by an Indian premier. During his three-day visit, the two countries are set to hold extensive talks on defence, security, water management, science and technology, education, agriculture and more.



In their joint editorial, the two prime ministers dwell on what they describe as a "unique blend of complementary capabilities" that has forged strong ties between India and Israel, particularly in the field of technology.



They also stress on the threat terrorism poses to both countries and to global peace and stability.



India has traditionally been cautious in its dealing with Israel, partly because of an alleged wariness of upsetting Arab states and Iran, upon whom it relies for its vast imports of oil, as also its own large Muslim population.



PM Modi will not travel to Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority and a customary stop for visiting leaders trying to maintain a balance in political ties.



